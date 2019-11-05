Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Pittsburgh Penguins would not go away quietly in Monday’s game against the Bruins, tying things up at 3-3 before taking the lead in the final seconds of the middle period.

But Boston knotted the score at four goals apiece about eight minutes into the third thanks to Torey Krug.

Brad Marchand sent the puck over to Krug, who one-timed a bullet from the faceoff circle past Tristan Jarry to make it 4-4.

Check it out:

That was the second goal of the season Krug, as Marchand extended his assist streak to 12 games.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images