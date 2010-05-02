Yankees Center Fielder Curtis Granderson Headed to DL With Strained Groin

NEW YORK — Yankees center fielder Curtis Granderson is headed to the disabled list because of a strained left groin. There is no timetable for his return to the New York lineup.

Granderson hurt himself running the bases Saturday and was forced to leave the game against the Chicago White Sox.

Granderson was taken to a hospital for an MRI exam that showed a Grade 2 strain. The Yankees say Granderson will go on the 15-day disabled list and right-handed reliever Mark Melancon will be recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

Yankees manager Joe Girardi says Brett Gardner will shift from left field to take over Granderson's spot in center. The Yankees have Randy Winn and Marcus Thames to play left.