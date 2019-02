On May 23, exactly 30 days ago, the Red Sox were 8 1/2 games out of first place in the American League East. Boston was sitting in fourth place behind Tampa Bay, New York and Toronto, and its prospects were not looking good heading into a tough road series in Tampa Bay.

But the Red Sox responded by sweeping the Rays, and winning 16 of their next 23 games, including their recent 8-1 interleague homestand.

Heading into Tuesday’s game against the Rockies, the Sox sit at 43-28, tied with the Rays and just 1/2 game behind the Yankees for first place in the AL East.

The Red Sox have battled through injuries, tough losses and struggling sluggers all year long. Now, Boston faces yet another difficult test in 2010.

The Red Sox open a three-game set with the Rockies in Denver on Tuesday, the first stop in a 48-game marathon where Boston will play 32 games on the road.

The trip includes a stop in Tampa Bay, New York, and Toronto, where the Sox will face all of their closest division competitors. They will play just nine home games at Fenway Park in the month of July, and as if the schedule weren’t grueling enough, it will endure two different 10-game stretches without a day off.

Which begs the question: Is this a make-or-break road trip for the 2010 Red Sox?

A successful stretch over the next two months could put the Red Sox in a strong position to win a stacked AL East. A mediocre run could leave Boston trailing far behind Tampa Bay and New York, two of the best teams in baseball.

That said, when the 48-game stretch ends on August 15, the Red Sox will still have 43 games left in the regular season, which is plenty of time for the standings to shuffle.

Share your thoughts below. The best comments will be read on NESN’s Red Sox GameDay Live or Red Sox Final.

June 21: What is the best father-son combination in MLB history?