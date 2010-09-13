Stephen Cooper, Three Fellow Former Maine Black Bears Playing in ‘Monday Night Football’ Doubleheader

Although the University of Maine isn’t known as a football hotbed, it sure might seem like one come Monday night as four former Black Bears will be seen during Monday Night Football’s Week 1 doubleheader.

Tight end Matt Mulligan (class of 2008) and defensive end Mike Devito ('07), members of the New York Jets, take on the Baltimore Ravens at 7 p.m. This will be Mulligan’s second season with the Jets, having played five games with the team last year. Devito has played for the Jets since 2008 and tallied 28 tackles in 15 games last season.

Two former Black Bears linebackers will be facing off against each other in the MNF nightcap as Stephen Cooper (’03) of the San Diego Chargers battles Jovan Belcher ('09) of the Kansas City Chiefs at 10:15 p.m. Cooper, who will be starting his eighth season with the Chargers, had 102 tackles in 2009, the second highest total of his career. Belcher starts his second year with the Chiefs after having 48 tackles in 16 games last season.