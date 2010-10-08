NFL Investigating Brett Favre’s Alleged Misbehavior While Member of Jets

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — The NFL says it is reviewing allegations involving the Vikings' Brett Favre, who the website Deadspin says sent racy messages and photos to a former sideline reporter while he played for the Jets.

League spokesman Greg Aiello said Friday, "We are reviewing the matter," when asked about reports that Favre sent voice mails and photos to Jenn Sterger.

Asked about the website report on Thursday, Favre, now with the Minnesota Vikings, said, "I'm not getting into that."

The Vikings and Jets play Monday night in New York.