Patriots Build Early Lead, Hang On Late to Pick Up Big Win in San Diego (Photos)

For a while on Sunday afternoon, it looked like it was going to be smooth sailing for the New England Patriots in their quest to open the season 5-1.

The Pats did eventually pick up a 23-20 win, but it certainly did not come easy. The Chargers made it very late interesting, but Kris Brown missed a potential game-tying kick, sealing the win for New England.

The Chargers probably could have avoided being in that situation, but turnovers proved to be a huge problem for them. They turned it over four times — all in the first half — virtually taking points off of the board.

For the Patriots, though, any win is a good one, even if there was almost a repeat of an ugly loss from last year. Facing fourth-and-1 at midfield with just a few minutes to play, head coach Bill Belichick decided the Patriots would go for it. New England gave it to BenJarvus Green-Ellis, who was stopped behind the line of scrimmage, turning the ball back over to the Chargers.

Unlike last year, when the Patriots decided to go for it on a fourth-and-short and failed, the decision did not come back to haunt them. Brown missed the field goal and that was it.

Click here to see some of the best photos from Sunday’s Patriots-Chargers game > >