Secretariat’s Son, Country Side, Still Enjoying Life as a Stud at 25

What do Chris Simms, Tony Gwynn Jr. and a horse named Country Side have in common? All three were never the sensational athletes their fathers were.

Country Side is the son of legendary horse Secretariat, the 1973 Triple Crown winner who still holds the fastest time in Belmont Stakes history at 2:24.

But unlike his dad, Country Side isn’t a star on the track. He’s living the good life on the Gulf Coast of Texas.

Joycelyn and Jeff Kasmir purchased Country Side, now 25 years old, from a California farm in 1996 as a wedding present to one another, according to chron.com.

The couple offers the horse for breeding at $1,500 per visit, and so far, Country Side has fathered 107 foals, including 47 thoroughbreds.