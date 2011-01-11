Celtics Center Kendrick Perkins Cleared to Participate in Full-Contact Practice

The Celtics are getting closer and closer to receiving some needed help in the frontcourt.

Celtics center Kendrick Perkins told the media that he has been cleared to participate in full contact practices next week, according to CSNNE.com. The announcement is just another positive development in Perkins schedule, as he is roughly three weeks from a return to game action. The center's adjusted timetable is now similar to Delonte West, whose suspension and subsequent broken wrist have limited the guard to just five games this season.

Both West and Perkins were on the floor shooting — West with just one hand — prior to Monday's game.

Perkins has not played since injuring his knee (ACL/MCL tear) in Game 6 of the NBA Finals against the Los Angeles Lakers. His return should come at the perfect time for the Celtics, who are in need of a force in the paint, facing injury issues with Jermaine O'Neal and consistent foul trouble from Shaquille O'Neal.