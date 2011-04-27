Jabaal Sheard Could Be Patriots’ Second-Round Option

One of the NFL draft's hottest risers might be on the Patriots' radar. Pittsburgh defensive end Jabaal Sheard rose to prominence during a sensational senior season, but he has picked up even more steam late, causing him to flirt with the first round.

If the Patriots are interested in converting Sheard to outside linebacker, they should have a chance to make a play for him.

Key Stats

The 6-foot-3, 264-pounder had 52 tackles, nine sacks, 14.5 tackles for loss, four forced fumbles and one fumble recovery as a senior in 2010.

Why the Patriots Would Want Him

The 2010 Big East Defensive Player of the Year has improved with each season, and he had a surprisingly strong campaign as a senior after fellow defensive end Greg Romeus went down with an injury. Teams like to see how players react when they become the opposition's primary focus, and Sheard really passed that test. Sheard is a talented pass rusher who has a good motor, and he could add that dynamic to a defense that needs a little more burst off the edge.

Why the Patriots Might Stay Away

Sheard has burst up the draft board in the last few weeks, and that's always a little curious this late into the process. He might creep into the first round after he was considered as a mid-second- to mid-third-round prospect, and he has built his momentum during the personal workout portion of the pre-draft process. So, you've got to wonder where it's all coming from. Also, Sheard would convert to outside linebacker in New England's system, which means he'll face a tough transitional period. Bill Belichick tends to stay away from those prospects high in the draft.

Potential Impact in 2011

Sheard would be a rotational player at outside linebacker with Jermaine Cunningham, Rob Ninkovich and Tully Banta-Cain, and his playing time would be determined by his usefulness on all three downs.

What The Locals Are Saying

Sheard went through an emotional senior season.

Where Can the Patriots Expect to Draft Sheard?

It's not easy to project a player who soars up the board this quickly at this point in the process, but it seems unlikely the Patriots would use one of their first-rounders on him. He could be an option at No. 33 or a few spots later if they trade down.

Photo via Flickr/Ron Pradetto

