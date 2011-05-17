Doc Rivers Undergoes Throat Surgery, Will Be Unable to Talk for Two Weeks

Doc Rivers had a long year — 82 regular-season games and nine more in the postseason — of yelling at his Celtic players. Now he's paying the price.

The Boston Herald reports that the C's coach is undergoing surgery Tuesday to remove a non-cancerous growth from his throat. He won't be able to talk for two weeks.

After a season of nonstop yammering, Rivers will now be speechless.

"My wife will be the happiest person in the room about that," Rivers told the paper.

The coach agreed last week to a five-year, $35 million extension to remain on the sidelines in Boston, but for the first two weeks of that deal, he'll have nothing to say about it.