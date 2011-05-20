Top 10 Pieces of Advice Red Sox Fans Can Give Cubs Fans

It wasn't all that long ago that Red Sox fans and Cubs fans were in this together.

One franchise hadn't seen a championship in 86 years; the other, 96 years. In 2003, both teams appeared destined to meet each other to play for the World Series, but fate intervened. For the Red Sox, it came in the form of an Aaron Boone home run. For the Cubs, it was a foul ball caught by Steve Bartman.

Since then, though, the Sox have been to the mountaintop twice, winning it all in '04 and again in '07 for good measure. Red Sox fans were rewarded for their years of loyalty in the unforgettable '04 season, and they were given a well-deserved victory lap three years later.

Cubs fans, however, are still waiting. They've seen their team come up short for 100 years and counting. They may feel alone in this misery, after the White Sox, Red Sox and Giants all ended their long droughts this decade, but Red Sox fans remember the pain.

