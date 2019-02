The Boston Red Sox are making some moves.

As anticipated, the Sox will hold a news conference on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2011, in the State Street Pavilion at Fenway Park at 3:00 p.m. ET to announce Ben Cherington as executive vice president/general manager of the club.

Cherington takes over for Theo Epstein, who was recently named the Cubs' president of baseball operations. The Cubs have scheduled a noon ET news conference for Tuesday at Wrigley Field to introduce him.