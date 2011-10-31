Eva Longoria Insists She’s Not Dating Matt Barnes, After New York Post Floats Rumor on Page Six

Desperate Housewives star Eva Longoria denies that she and Los Angeles Lakers forward Matt Barnes are dating, as rumored in a New York Post article on Sunday.

"Why is the truth never the headline?" Longoria said on WhoSay. "Why did I bother to comment when they put your statement at the end of articles?"

Longoria, 36, was married to San Antonio Spurs guard Tony Parker, but the couple filed for divorce in 2010. She has been dating Eduardo Cruz, Penelope Cruz's younger brother, according to Ace Show Biz.

The rumor of Longoria and Barnes' relationship started with a Page Six column in the Post that claimed Longoria "may have her eye on a new baller."