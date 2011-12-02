Vancouver Green Men Use Naked Ryan Kesler Cutout Picture to Taunt Shea Weber (Video)

The Vancouver Green Men were back at it again on Thursday night, as the Canucks hosted the Nashville Predators and their captain, Shea Weber. Weber has gotten into a scrap or two with Canucks forward Ryan Kesler, so what better way to taunt Weber in the penalty box than with a picture of Kesler?

Maybe a picture of Kesler, but naked.

The green men taunted Kesler when he found himself in the sin bin with a cardboard cutout of Kesler taken from ESPN the Magazine's Body Issue. See video of the incident below, via Holdout Sports.