Ben Cherington Says Josh Beckett, Clay Buchholz Motivated to Have Good Year

BOSTON — The two vacancies in the back end of the Red Sox rotation have triggered significant concern. As for core starters Josh Beckett and Clay Buchholz, general manager Ben Cherington remains optimistic about their progress.

"They've both had really good offseasons," Cherington said before the Boston Baseball Writers Dinner last Thursday. "Our new pitching coach [Bob McClure] has been in touch with both as well as the medical staff. It's been a really good offseason for both and we don't expect any issues with either of them going into camp. We know they're both motivated to have a good year."

A stress fracture in Buchholz's lower back limited him to 14 starts last season, when he went 6-3 with a 3.48 ERA. The righty last started for the Red Sox on June 16, when he captured a 4-2 victory over the Rays.

Despite posting a career-low 2.89 ERA, Beckett came under the microscope after surrendering six earned runs in each of his last two starts of the 2011 season. It resulted in the Red Sox squandering a nine-game wild card lead over the Rays in September.

With Beckett, Buchholz and Jon Lester in the fold, the Red Sox signed veterans Aaron Cook, Vicente Padilla and Carlos Silva to compete with Daniel Bard, Alfredo Aceves and Felix Doubront for the final two spots in the rotation.

"We feel like we have a collection of guys that can win jobs and help in the fourth and fifth spots," Cherington said. "We feel confident that both Bard and Aceves are capable of doing it –- not to say they will both be in the rotation.

"We've got other options and we'll keep our eyes open as we get closer to spring training."

Have a question for Didier Morais? Send it to him via Twitter at @DidierMorais or send it here. He will pick a few questions to answer every week for his mailbag.