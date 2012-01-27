Playboy Model Angelica Cecora Suing Oscar De La Hoya for $5 Million

Oscar De La Hoya earned the nickname, “The Golden Boy,” during his successful career as a champion boxer, but since his last fight in 2008, he’s been involved in some bizarre activities that are anything but golden.

De La Hoya has been accused by Playboy model Angelica Cecora of holding the woman in his luxury hotel room during a night of drugs and lewd sexual conduct, according to NBC.

Cecora is seeking $5 million for emotional distress, assault and battery and false imprisonment.

According to Cecora, she and De La Hoya engaged in consensual intercourse and shortly afterwards, the former champion started to behave erratically, wearing her underwear and ordered $300 in marijuana and cocaine to be delivered to his hotel room. Cecora also claims that De La Hoya tried to force her to perform "disgusting" sexual acts.

Of course, this isn’t De La Hoya’s first time down such a bumpy road, as he was accused of similar charges in 2008 when he reportedly engaged in another crazy night with stripper Milana Dravnel.

De La Hoya did not arrive in court on Wednesday, but Cecora was and she had some strong feelings toward the former champion. Along with the $5 million settlement, Cecora wants an apology.

"It would be nice to start with an apology," said Cecora. "Oscar needs to acknowledge his mistakes. He knows he did something wrong."

Photo via Facebook/Angelica Cecora