Jermaine O’Neal Tweets Before and After Photos of Wrist Surgery (Photos)

Jermaine O'Neal's season — and perhaps career — is over as a result of a wrist injury.

However, the Celtics center appears to be in good spirits, tweeting out a photo before he underwent his wrist surgery and then another one upon the procedure's completion.

The second photo (the after) shows O'Neal's wrist all wrapped up, but the unfortunate part is that he's no longer rocking the surgical cap that he sported in the first photo. Either way, though, it appears he's living up to his Twitter description of "Loving life."

O'Neal was limited to 25 games this season, his second in Boston He re-aggravated his degenerative wrist while taking a charge against the Mavericks on Feb. 20 and has not appeared in a game since.

O'Neal has posted averages of 13.7 points, 7.4 rebounds and 1.9 blocks per game over the course of his 16 NBA seasons, earning six All-Star Game selections in the process. The last All-Star selection came in 2007, though, as the 33-year-old has had a hard time staying on the court since.

Check out the photos below that O'Neal tweeted out on Saturday.

Before



After