Doc Rivers Believes Celtics Are Under Just As Much Pressure as Heat

If the Celtics should end up falling short of winning an NBA championship this season, most of the basketball-watching world will give them a respectful nod for making it this far.

If the Heat come up short, they will be fricasseed.

Those outcomes do not affect the amount of pressure either team faces, however, in the eyes of Celtics coach Doc Rivers. Whereas it would appear that LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and the Heat face increased pressure to win it all in their stated quest to win, "Not one, not two, not three…" championships, the Celtics' goal in the Eastern Conference Finals is no less lofty than Miami's.

"We're trying to win, too," Rivers said Wednesday in a conference call. "I don't really prescribe to that theory that one team has more pressure than the other team. We want to win, just like them. We have guys at the end of their careers and the pressure at times might be greater on them."

Paul Pierce's dagger 3-pointer and Rajon Rondo's huge tip-pass stood in stark contrast to James' two points in the final eight minutes of Game 5, when the Celtics beat the Heat 94-90 to take a 3-2 lead in the series. The Heat faced several questions Wednesday about the pressure they face and whether their so-called "Big Three" might be broken up if they are eliminated.

While it would be extremely difficult for Miami to unload James, Wade or Chris Bosh, with each due more than $17 million next season and guaranteed even more in 2013-14, there are no collective bargaining limits on talk; and talk of the Heat's failure would be extensive if they lose in Game 6 or Game 7.

Still, the Celtics are not free of pressure heading into Thursday's game.

"We have one home game left, and that's it in this series," Rivers said. "We have to understand that and come with that sense of urgency. I think our guys understand that and so does Miami."

The Heat should understand the gravity of the moment. They are surrounded by reminders of just what it will mean to succeed, or not. The Celtics may face less criticism, but as Rivers noted, they want to win, too.

