Carl Crawford Back Batting Second, Ichiro Suzuki Eighth for Yankees as Boston-New York Rivalry Resumes

Carl Crawford will continue his shuffle up and down the Red Sox lineup on Friday, batting second after staying in the seventh spot the last two games.

The Red Sox left fielder is mired in a serious slump over the last four games, going hitless in 14 at-bats. In fact, Crawford is 2-for-22 in the last six games, to go with eight strikeouts during that time.

He has yet to record an extra-base hit this season after retuning from injury, but a big series against the Yankees could springboard Crawford to a strong second half.

For the Yankees, Ichiro Suzuki will get his introduction to the Boston-New York rivalry for the first time, making his NYC debut as a member of the Bronx Bombers. He'll face Aaron Cook, pitching for the Sox and hoping to rebound from one of his worst performances of the year.

New York will counter with Phil Hughes, who is 9-8 with a 4.09 ERA entering Friday night. With the trade deadline looming on Tuesday, a potential make-or-break series for the Red Sox gets underway in the Bronx on Friday night. Check out the full lineups below.

Red Sox (49-50)

Jacoby Ellsbury CF

Carl Crawford LF

Dustin Pedroia 2B

Adrian Gonzalez 1B

Cody Ross RF

Jarrod Saltalamacchia C

Will Middlebrooks 3B

Daniel Nava DH

Mike Aviles SS

Aaron Cook P

Yankees (59-39)

Derek Jeter SS

Curtis Granderson CF

Robinson Cano 2B

Mark Teixeira 1B

Raul Ibanez LF

Andruw Jones DH

Eric Chavez 3B

Ichiro Suzuki RF

Russell Martin C

Phil Hughes P