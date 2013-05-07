Jamie Carragher Says He Will ‘Thoroughly Enjoy’ Last Games as Liverpool Player

Jamie Carragher believes he will hang up his boots at the end of the season with Liverpool firmly heading toward future glory under Brendan Rodgers.

The center-back says the manner in which the Reds have performed since the turn of the year suggests they’re in a good position to continue to progress.

“There are some very positive signs,” said Carragher, who will retire from playing at the end of the season. “We had a tough start in terms of the fixtures, and in an ideal world, you would play those teams later on in the season when you are up and running. But in the second half of the season, there has been a bit more experience in the side.

“The manager made a couple of good signings in January, which gave us a boost. He has been able to implement his ideas a lot more, and players have got used to the way the manager wants the team to play. You can see that in the results.

“Since around January, we’ve been on a decent run. Since the United game, we’ve only lost to West Brom and Southampton. We want to keep that going, and the club needs to build on it and take that into next season.”

Carragher has just two games remaining as a Liverpool player — a trip to Fulham on Sunday before a final-day meeting with Queens Park Rangers at Anfield. Nevertheless, the 35-year-old typically has a target in mind.

The Reds have kept 15 clean sheets so far this season, with only Manchester City having managed more (16).

“Pepe [Reina] and myself have always enjoyed keeping clean sheets and breaking records,” Carragher said. “He’s told me that Man City are currently one ahead of us. We would like to get two more clean sheets in the last couple of games, just like the strikers would like to get a couple of goals. But really, the most important thing is coming together as a team and winning. I’d rather not keep a clean sheet and win 2-1.

“I’ve got two games left for Liverpool, and I always give 100 percent for Liverpool. I will thoroughly enjoy these last two games.”