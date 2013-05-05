Vote: Which Celtics Player is Least Likely to Return Next Season?

The Celtics ended a trying season on Friday with a loss to the New York Knicks in the first round of the NBA playoffs, which may be the end of an era in Boston.

Career-Celtic Paul Pierce could be bought out of his $15 million contract for next year for $5 million this summer by the Celtics, and the only other remaining member of the “Big Three,” Kevin Garnett, could be less likely to return to a C’s team without Pierce. KG was given a rousing standing ovation when he exited the court in the final seconds of Friday’s loss. Despite Garnett having two more years on his contract, it’s possible that was the last time TD Garden fans would see him in a Celtics uniform.

Rumors have also swirled about whether or not the Celtics would trade Rajon Rondo after his season-ending injury.

Which player do you think is least likely to wear the green and gold next season?