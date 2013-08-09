Typing ‘Nets.com’ Into Internet Browser Brings Up Celtics’ Website (Screenshot)

Somebody was having a little fun at the Nets’ expense Friday morning.

Ever since the Celtics sent Paul Pierce, Kevin Garnett and Jason Terry to Brooklyn, some people have jokingly referred to the new squad as the “Brooklyn Celtics.” On the flip side, with three of the Nets’ future first-round draft picks heading north, the green team of the future could be called the “Boston Nets.”

Somebody took the joke online, where typing “nets.com” into an Internet browser brought up the Celtics’ official website.

As of noon Friday, “nets.com” was still navigating to “celtics.com.” Although “nets.com” is not the Brooklyn Nets’ preferred URL — they advertise “brooklynnets.com,” while the NBA’s standard format for all its teams is “nba.com/(team name)” — whoever went looking for info on the new-look Nets was due for a humorous surprise.

Check it out in the screenshot below.