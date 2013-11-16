Report: Two More Dolphins Players May Speak Out About Richie Incognito’s ‘Hostile’ Behavior

Richie Incognito has been the focus of the Miami Dolphins’ locker room problems over the past few weeks, and it seems that more than just Jonathan Martin may feel negatively about the starting left guard.

Two more Dolphins players may speak to NFL-appointed investigator Ted Wells about potentially hostile behavior from Incognito, according to Jason Cole of the National Football Post. The two players don’t want to be named, according to the report, as they don’t want to further upset the situation in the Dolphins’ locker room and are afraid for their own personal standing within the team.

Martin, who left the team two weeks ago and filed a grievance with the NFL against Incognito, reportedly endured “bullying” from Incognito over the past year and a half since he was drafted in the second round of the 2012 NFL Draft. Since Martin’s departure, the left tackle has been the subject of much criticism on social media as well as around the league.

Martin spent several hours meeting with Wells in New York on Friday, discussing his treatment within the Dolphins’ locker room as well as his relationship with Incognito. Incognito claims that the two are good friends and that the racist and threatening messages he left for Martin were “jokes” and just the nature of their relationship.

This story could become a lot more interesting if other players back up Martin’s claims, as right now it’s simply one man’s word against another’s.

