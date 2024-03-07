NFL Rumors: Jonnu Smith Agrees To Deal With Patriots Rival

Former New England Patriots tight end Jonnu Smith reportedly is set to return to the AFC East.

The 28-year-old Thursday agreed to a two-year deal worth up to $10 million with the Miami Dolphins, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The sides reportedly were in contact after the Atlanta Falcons cut the seven-year tight end for salary cap relief.

Smith is coming off a career season where he got 50 of his 70 targets for 582 yards and three touchdowns, and his reported upcoming arrival to South Beach would be a homecoming of sorts for the Florida International product.

Durham Smythe was the Dolphins’ No. 1 tight end last season after they traded Mike Gesicki to the Patriots last offseason. Smythe caught 35 of his 43 targets for 366 yards, so Smith offers Mike McDaniel and Tua Tagovailoa a true No. 1 tight end in the passing game as well as a blocker for the run game.

Smith played in New England for two seasons where he caught 55 passes for 539 yards and one touchdown. He also had 10 carries for 45 yards.