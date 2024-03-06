A former Patriots player might be on the verge of returning to the AFC East.

Jonnu Smith visited Miami on Tuesday and is in contract negotiations with the Dolphins, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Smith became an NFL free agent Feb. 27 when he was released by the Atlanta Falcons.

Should the 28-year-old sign on the dotted line in South Beach, it would mark his third team in as many seasons. Smith played the first four seasons of his career in Tennessee, where he caught a career-high eight touchdowns in 2020, before signing a four-year, $50 million deal with New England in March 2021. The 2017 third-round pick ultimately only played a pair of campaigns in Foxboro, Mass., before he was traded to Atlanta in mid-March of last year.

Smith is coming off a productive season with the Falcons, as he set career highs in both catches (50) and receiving yards (582) despite below-average quarterback play. The FIU product could be in line to exceed those numbers in 2024 working with one of the NFL’s better offensive minds in Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel.

Story continues below advertisement

A reunion with Smith is unlikely, but the Patriots figure to be in the tight end market themselves in the coming weeks. New England’s top two players at the position last season — Hunter Henry and Mike Gesicki — both are scheduled to hit free agency next Wednesday.