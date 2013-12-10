Alshon Jeffery Hauls in Second Incredible Touchdown in Two Weeks As Bears Rout Cowboys (GIFs)

The 100th touchdown of a riveting weekend slate in the NFL was one of the most impressive.

The score that pushed the league over the century mark came courtesy of Bears wide receiver Alshon Jeffery, who had already landed a spot on highlight reels with his leaping touchdown grab against the Vikings last weekend.

With Chicago holding a 17-14 lead over Dallas in the closing seconds of the first half Monday night, Josh McCown lofted a pass toward Jeffery in the corner of the end zone. Two Cowboys defenders had the second-year wideout covered closely on the play, but McCown’s throw was perfect, and Jeffery was able to just get both feet down as he tumbled backward toward the pylon.

The hookup gave the Bears a 10-point halftime lead in a game they would go on to win 45-28, keeping their playoff hopes very much alive in the wide-open NFC North.

Check out Jeffery’s fancy footwork in GIF form below.

GIFs via GIFDSports, BuzzFeed Sports