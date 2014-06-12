Jayson Werth Bobblehead Has ‘Real’ Beard, Hair, Awesomeness (Photo)

The Potomac Nationals, Double-A affiliate of the Washington Nationals, are giving the first 1,000 fans a free Jayson Werth bobblehead on Saturday, and this freebie is quite unique.

The bobblehead features what appears to be real (kinda) beard and hair, which is pretty awesome. Check it out below.

JAYSON WERTH BOBBLEBEARDS ARE HERE! The first 1,000 lucky fans at The Pfitz on Sat. will take one home! Gates at 5pm. http://t.co/KhQDb81PLs —

Potomac Nationals (@PNats42) June 10, 2014

We’ve seen some pretty incredible bobbleheads before, but the face salad and golden locks on this doll top them all.