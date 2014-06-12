MLB

Jayson Werth Bobblehead Has ‘Real’ Beard, Hair, Awesomeness (Photo)

by on Thu, Jun 12, 2014 at 11:10AM

The Potomac Nationals, Double-A affiliate of the Washington Nationals, are giving the first 1,000 fans a free Jayson Werth bobblehead on Saturday, and this freebie is quite unique.

The bobblehead features what appears to be real (kinda) beard and hair, which is pretty awesome. Check it out below.

We’ve seen some pretty incredible bobbleheads before, but the face salad and golden locks on this doll top them all.

TMZ logo

© 2019 NESN

Popular Posts

NESN Shows

Partner of USATODAY Sports Digital Properties