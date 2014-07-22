‘Madden NFL 15’ Rookie Ratings: Jadeveon Clowney Tops; Johnny Manziel Not

Over the weekend, a handful of the NFL’s top rookies got the chance to see their player ratings for EA Sports’ upcoming video game, “Madden NFL 15.”

Many of them weren’t pleased, and now we know why.

In a recent YouTube video, EA Sports revealed the top 13 rookies with the highest “overall” ratings in the game. As is the case for most rookies every year, their numbers are pretty low, with the two best rookies topping out at an 83 rating (last year’s highest-rated rookies, Sheldon Richardson and Star Lotuleilei, got 86 ratings).

The biggest story of the top 13, though, is not who’s on the list, but who was left out.

That glaring omission, obviously, is much-hyped Cleveland Browns quarterback Johnny Manziel. According to Donny Moore, EA Sports’ self-proclaimed “Ratings Czar,” Johnny Football will be “fun to play” in “Madden NFL 15” but earned poor ratings in Mid Accuracy, Awareness and Play Action.

If it makes Manziel feel any better, the only quarterback to make the list was Jacksonville Jaguars rookie Blake Bortles at No. 10.

Topping the list were St. Louis Rams offensive tackle Greg Robinson and Houston Texans linebacker Jadeveon Clowney, who earned an absurd 88 speed rating that put him on par with Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans.

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Sammy Watkins seemed rather displeased when he was shown his ratings this weekend, but he’s still the fastest rookie on the list with 93 speed and 95 acceleration ratings.

