Jets Fan Knocks Out Bills Fan During Fight At MetLife Stadium (Video)

Things in New York Jets territory are reaching new lows.

The Jets are sitting in the basement of the AFC East with an abysmal 1-7 record, so naturally, New York fans are getting frustrated. However, the fan tension hit a very scary boiling point during the Jets’ 43-23 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, when a Jets fan knocked a Bills fan out cold at MetLife Stadium.

TMZ Sports reported Monday that the fight broke out during the second half of the matchup. A witness told TMZ that “the Bills fan had been shooting his mouth off before the fight, and the Jets fans took exception.”

The suspect left before security reached him, but New Jersey State Police told TMZ that he was arrested as he was trying to leave and charged with simple assault. The Bills fan luckily was not seriously injured.

And as a future warning to fans, State police added that the stadium has a state-of-the-art surveillance system and that “anyone would be a fool to commit a crime inside MetLife Stadium.”

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images