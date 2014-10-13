Rob Gronkowski Loves Patriots’ ‘Sexy’ Offensive Line, Hopes They Get Lucky (Video)

Rob Gronkowski really hopes the New England Patriots’ offensive line had a good Sunday night.

The Patriots’ big uglies had arguably their best game of the season, as they did a bang-up job of protecting New England quarterback Tom Brady. That protection allowed Brady to stand in the pocket all day and dissect the Buffalo Bills on the way to a convincing win.

Gronkowski had a fine day himself, as he surely benefited from the Patriots’ improved O-line play. The big tight end was more than willing to give the line thanks in a post-game interview with FOX sideline reporter Tony Siragusa, who Gronk apparently instructed to call him “the sexiest man on the New England Patriots.”

The interview ended up being vintage Gronk.

