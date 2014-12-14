Report: LeBron James Expected To Attend Johnny Manziel’s First Start Sunday

LeBron James is a Dallas Cowboys fan, but the NBA superstar is also a big Johnny Manziel fan.

James, an Ohio native, is expected to be in attendance Sunday when Manziel makes his first career NFL start, according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport.

James, according to the NFL.com report, will be in a suite watching the game with Manziel’s agents and business partners.

One member of the Browns organization has high hopes for Manziel and apparently thinks a strong performance Sunday — with just about the entire football world watching — will elevate Manziel into a different sports stratosphere.

“If he’s successful, he’ll be the most famous athlete in the world,” a member of the Browns organization told NFL.com.

Thumbnail photo via Timothy T. Ludwig/USA Today Sports Images