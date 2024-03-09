NFL Rumors: Patriots Had Interest In Jerry Jeudy Before Browns Deal

The Broncos and Browns reportedly made a huge splash trade Saturday, but the Patriots also were among teams who were in conversations.

Denver agreed to trade wide receiver Jerry Jeudy to Cleveland in exchange for a 2024 fourth-round pick and a 2024 fifth-round pick, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler added “five or six teams” were interested in a deal, including New England and the New York Jets.

Jeudy’s name was floated before the 2023 NFL trade deadline, and the Patriots were linked to the four-year wideout multiple times, especially given the 24-year-old’s Alabama connections with Mac Jones.

The 2020 first-round pick took a step back when Sean Payton took over as head coach. He caught 54 of his 87 targets for 758 yards and two touchdowns in 2023. But a fresh start and as part of a group with Amari Cooper and Elijah Moore could help revitalize not only his career, but Deshaun Watson’s.

Story continues below advertisement

New England needs a No. 1 receiver to help bolster the offense, and it seems like director of scouting Eliot Wolf and head coach Jerod Mayo are looking at all avenues to do so. It’s unknown how far the Patriots’ interest went, but they’ve also been linked to L’Jarius Sneed, so it seems like New England is looking at the trade market to upgrade the roster.