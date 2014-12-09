Reports: White Sox Close To Acquiring Jeff Samardzija In Trade With A’s

The Chicago White Sox are on the verge of becoming a very interesting team in the American League Central.

The White Sox are close to acquiring pitcher Jeff Samardzija from the Oakland Athletics, sources told FOX Sports’ Ken Rosenthal.

CBS Sports’ Jon Heyman was the first to report that the A’s were close to trading the right-hander. Sources told Yahoo! Sports’ Jeff Passan that if the White Sox traded for Samardzija, they would need to give up infielder Marcus Semien and prospects. Chicago was reluctant to surrender high-level prospects, according to Passan, because Samardzija is under contract for only one more season.

Samardzija would give the White Sox the right-handed starter they need. He’d join left-handers Chris Sale, Jose Quintana and John Danks in a rotation that could cause problems for opposing AL clubs.

Samardzija, who was dealt from the Chicago Cubs to Oakland back in July, will turn 30 next month. His record this season (7-13) suffered due to a lack of run support, but the Notre Dame product was very consistent. He posted a 2.99 ERA, a 1.07 WHIP and a 4.70 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 33 starts.

The Red Sox were rumored to be interested in Samardzija, but talks evidently didn’t progress. The pitcher known as “Shark” thus looks poised to take his talents to the south side of Chicago.

