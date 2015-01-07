Report: NFL Admits Refs Also Missed Several Penalties Against Lions

At this point, they might as well just replay the game.

The NFL already has admitted that referees missed two crucial calls in the Dallas Cowboys’ 24-20 win over the Detroit Lions in the NFC Wild Card Game.

As Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported Wednesday, though, the Lions weren’t the only team that benefited from poor refereeing. [tweet https://twitter.com/clarencehilljr/status/552894491124695040 align=’center’] [tweet https://twitter.com/clarencehilljr/status/552894848160649216 align=’center’] [tweet https://twitter.com/clarencehilljr/status/552895020496199680 align=’center’] [tweet https://twitter.com/clarencehilljr/status/552895708206866432 align=’center’]

Detroit likely won’t find much consolation in Hill’s report. The NFL admitted to the Lions on Tuesday that referees missed a Cowboys offensive lineman’s hold on Ndamukong Suh on Tony Romo’s fourth-and-6 pass to Jason Witten, which would have negated the defensive holding call on Detroit that they apparently also missed.

That apology, of course, was overshadowed by the crew’s strange decision to pick up a flag for pass interference on Dallas with no explanation late in the fourth quarter. As you might expect, Matthew Stafford and the Lions weren’t pleased with the result.

Since none of these apologies or reports have changed the outcome of the game, the Cowboys will play the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Divisional Playoff on Sunday.

Thumbnail photo via Kevin Jairaj/USA TODAY Sports Images