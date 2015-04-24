Warriors’ Comeback Win Over Pelicans Included Two Ridiculous Flops (Videos)

The Golden State Warriors won Thursday night, thanks in large part to Stephen Curry and an incredible comeback.

The flopping around didn’t hurt, either.

The Warriors took a commanding 3-0 series lead over the New Orleans Pelicans with the comeback win that featured a ridiculous game-tying 3-pointer from Curry in the final seconds of regulation. That shot helped overshadow some egregious embellishment from Draymond Green and Harrison Barnes, though.

Green started the theatrics with this flop in the second quarter, pretending to take an elbow from New Orleans’ Ryan Anderson.

As you see, Green even had the gumption to trash talk about it afterwards.

Fast forward to the third quarter, which is where we’ll find Barnes doing his best acting. Not only did Barnes draw the foul, he drew the foul on New Orleans’ best player, Anthony Davis.

We’re not going to sit here and say that’s the reason the Warriors won the game — that would be remarkably dumb — but it’s certainly not the best look in the world, either, especially considering at least one Warrior played the role of anti-flopping police earlier this season.

