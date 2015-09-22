Fantasy Football Mailbag: Answering NFL Week 3 Start/Sit Questions And More

The 2015 NFL season is just two weeks old, and some fantasy football owners already are panicking. Two main areas of concern are the number of stars who aren’t meeting expectations and injuries forcing some elite players to miss games.
We asked for your fantasy football questions using the NESN Twitter and Facebook pages, and selected some of the best for this week’s mailbag. Check it out below.
Jimmy Graham has been a disappointment, there’s no question about it. He’s fourth on the Seahawks with 10 targets, but Seattle was in the red zone just twice last week, and that’s where Graham is most dangerous. He does have a favorable matchup this week against a Chicago Bears defense that’s given up seven passing touchdowns, the most in the league.
I wouldn’t worry about Graham yet. The Seahawks know he’s frustrated. They paid a steep price to acquire him, and at 0-2, they need to rely on their most talented players. He certainly falls under that category. Give him two more weeks before thinking about benching or trading him. [tweet https://twitter.com/jwirb/status/646325335437520896 align=”center”]
This is a tough one. That said, I’d go with Terrance Williams for a few reasons. First, he had a good rapport with Cowboys backup quarterback Brandon Weeden after Tony Romo left Sunday’s game with a broken collarbone. Williams caught four passes for 84 yards, including a 42-yard touchdown reception from Weeden in the fourth quarter.
Williams will be the No. 1 receiver for the Cowboys with Dez Bryant out of the lineup and should be targeted often, regardless of who starts at quarterback for Dallas in Week 3. Williams also has a good matchup against an Atlanta Falcons defense that’s given up the fourth-most passing yards in the league.
Facebook Questions
Mariota is the best choice. The Colts’ defense improved Monday night despite the loss to the New York Jets, but it’s still not a very good unit. Indy’s defense has only one sack and one interception through two games.
Meanwhile, Andrew Luck has played poorly in his first two games. He already has five interceptions and a lackluster 54.7 completion percentage, and it doesn’t help that his offensive line is awful. The Titans’ defense poses a difficult matchup for Luck, too. Tennessee has given up the third-fewest passing yards in the league and is holding opposing quarterbacks to a completion percentage of 50.
Go with Andy Dalton, who has completed 68.3 percent of his passes for 483 yards and five touchdowns. He’s also making better decisions in the pocket, resulting in zero interceptions through two games.
Dalton has plenty of weapons in the Bengals’ offense — most notably elite wide receiver A.J. Green, tight end Tyler Eifert and running back Jeremy Hill — and four of Cincinnati’s next five opponents currently are ranked 18th or worse in passing yards allowed.
Start him, particularly if you’re in a PPR league. Lewis has played more snaps than any Patriots running back so far, and that isn’t likely to change given his production. He totaled more than 100 yards from scrimmage in each of New England’s two wins.
Lewis has taken over the Shane Vereen role as Tom Brady’s most targeted running back in the passing game, too, with 10 receptions for 149 yards. His fumble issues are a concern because we know how Bill Belichick handles running backs who turn over the ball. That said, Lewis must be started in all leagues until LaGarrette Blount or another Patriots running back takes away a lot of his snaps.
