ESPN Anchor: No Outrage At Travis Kelce’s Dancing ‘Because He’s Not Black’ (Video)

It’s not often “SportsCenter” anchors say or do much to rock the boat in Bristol. Apparently, Robert Flores didn’t get that memo.

The “SportsCenter” anchor is getting all kinds of credit — at least outside the ESPN campus — with his eyebrow-raising remarks in regards to Cam Newton, Travis Kelce and race.

Kelce scored a touchdown Sunday and immediately burst into a wild dance. No one really thought twice about it, and there were no big stories to come out of the dance session. That pales in comparison to what happened last week when Newton was criticized by a Tennessee Titans fan who wrote a letter to the editor to complain about Newton’s perceived arrogance. The story quickly went national.

One of the obvious differences between Kelce and Newton, of course, is that Kelce is white and Newton is black. Flores wondered aloud if that’s why there wasn’t similar attention being paid to Kelce as there was to Newton. Flores even questioned another ESPN program, “First Take,” when making his point.

ESPN’s Robert Flores takes shot at First Take over Travis Kelce and Cam Newton pic.twitter.com/VxCQYNZ5yP — The Cauldron (@TheCauldron) November 30, 2015

Strong point aside, what an awkward few seconds of TV. It will be interesting to see if or when ESPN responds to Flores’ comments.