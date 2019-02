UFC Fight Night Seoul Weigh-In Results: Benson Henderson Vs. Jorge Masvidal

UFC Fight Night, which is headlined by the welterweight bout between Benson Henderson and Jorge Masvidal and the welterweight bout between Dong Hyun Kim and Dominic Waters, airs live on UFC FIGHT PASS from Olympic Gymnastics Arena in Seoul, South Korea at 8 a.m. ET on Saturday. Seven prelim bouts will air live on UFC FIGHT PASS at 5 a.m. ET.

UFC FIGHT PASS MAIN CARD

Jorge Masvidal (170) vs. Benson Henderson (170)

Dominic Waters (170) vs. Dong Hyun Kim (171)

Alberto Mina (171) vs. Yoshihiro Akiyama (170)

Sam Sicilia (146) vs. Dooho Choi (146)

UFC FIGHT PASS PRELIMS

Jake Collier (185) vs. Dongi Yang (186)

Mike De La Torre (146) vs. Yui Chul Nam (146)

Leo Kuntz (156) vs. Tae Hyun Bang (156)

Cortney Casey (116) vs. Seo Hee Ham (115)

Fredy Serrano (125) vs. Yao Zhikui (126)

Marco Beltran (136) vs. Ning Guangyou (134)

Dominique Steele (171) vs. “Maestro” Dong Hyun Kim (170)

Thumbnail photo via Twitter/@danawhite