Antonio Cromartie’s Wife Goes On Hilarious Rant After Jets Miss Playoffs (Video)

Jets fans are pretty bummed about their team missing the playoffs in Week 17, but no one has it worse than New York cornerback Antonio Cromartie’s wife.

Terricka Cason went on a rant on Snapchat recently complaining about how she’s going to have to deal with Cromartie being home all the time now that the Jets’ season is over. Cason apparently isn’t ready to hear Cromartie nagging her to do “all those wife things that I normally do, but at my own pace.”

Cason obviously was joking, which is clear from this Instagram post from Sunday.

Dear Mr. Cromartie, have I told you how proud I am of you? What about how much I love you? To my… https://t.co/Fwa61JUJt1 — Lady Cro (@iluvTERRICKA) January 4, 2016

And her rant gave Cromartie a good laugh, too.

Thumbnail photo via Noah K. Murray/USA TODAY Sports Images

Thumbnail photo via New York Jets defensive back Antonio Cromartie (31) laughs during the second half against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Noah K. Murray-USA TODAY Sports