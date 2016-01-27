Eli Manning: Super Bowl 50 Shouldn’t Define Peyton Manning’s Legacy

Once the Denver Broncos arrive in San Francisco, much of the discussion leading up to their participation in Super Bowl 50 will be about legacy — Peyton Manning’s, to be specific.

With all signs pointing to next Sunday’s Broncos-Carolina Panthers matchup being the final game of Manning’s career, how will its outcome affect how the quarterback is viewed for years to come?

According to his younger brother, it shouldn’t have any impact at all.

“Honestly, I think there’s maybe too much placed on rings and Super Bowl championships just because it’s not one player,” New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning told reporters Wednesday on a conference call, via NFL.com. “The quarterback is not the sole reason that you win a championship, it’s the team.

“I hope he can win, but his impact has already been made and his legacy — I don’t think this one game, whether it will or not, shouldn’t be affected by this one game.”

A victory over the Panthers would make Peyton Manning the 12th quarterback in NFL history to win multiple Super Bowls and the first to win a championship with two different teams. He also currently sits one Super Bowl win behind his baby bro, but Eli, who led the Giants to titles in 2007 and 2011, said sibling rivalry is the furthest thing from Peyton’s mind.

“No, there’s no bragging rights,” the younger Manning said. “We both know that it’s a team effort and if everything goes the right way, one player can’t control the outcome of a whole season or a certain game because there’s too many other circumstances. I’ve never mentioned that and we’ve never compared who has more rings, it’s never been a discussion or ever come up in any way.”

