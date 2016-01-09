Watch Real Madrid Vs. Deportivo La Coruna La Liga Online (Live Stream)

Real Madrid cannot afford to drop many points the rest of the season if it’s going to reclaim the La Liga (Spanish first division) championship.

Los Blancos recently were given a boost with the hiring of club legend Zinedine Zidane as the new manager, and his domestic challenge isn’t easy. Real Madrid enter the weekend four points behind cross-town rivals Atletico Madrid atop the standings.

Here’s how to watch Real Madrid-Deportivo La Coruna online.

Time: Saturday, Jan. 9 at 2:30 p.m. ET

Live Stream: beIN Sports USA

Thumbnail photo via Francisco Seco/Associated Press