Will Barton Fist-Bumps Baby Nuggets Fan At NBA Game Vs. Pacers (Video)

Will Barton’s job description as a guard for the Denver Nuggets apparently includes protecting the allegiances of young fans.

Barton fist-bumped a baby fan during the Nuggets’ 129-126 win over the Pacers on Sunday at the Pepsi Center in Denver. A man, presumably the baby’s father, helped the youngster initiate the fist-bump as the Nuggets were heading to the dressing room at halftime, and Barton made perfect contact without breaking stride.

Cameras captured what some are calling the cutest fist-bump of the season, and the NBA shared the moment on Facebook.

The kid probably didn’t dwell on her brush with fame for long, but her family is likely to remind her of the fist-bump with Barton for as long as she’s a basketball fan. As for the prospect of her one day becoming a fan of another team? No chance, as far as we can tell.

Thumbnail photo via Isaiah J. Downing/USA TODAY Sports Images