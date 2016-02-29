Watch 2016 NHL Trade Deadline Coverage Online (Live Stream)

It’s a big day in the hockey world, and even if you’re stuck at your desk Monday, you still can watch coverage of the NHL trade deadline.

It figures to be a big day across the NHL, with a number of big names potentially on the move. Luckily for hockey fans, there’s no shortage of coverage on TV and online all day long, leading up to Monday’s 3 p.m. ET deadline.

For American fans, NHL Network will live-stream Sportsnet’s coverage of the trade deadline. Additionally, that coverage will be streamed on Sportsnet.ca. In Canada, TSN’s “Tradecentre” can be seen on the network and also can be live-streamed on TSN’s site (only in Canada).

Here’s where you can find those live streams.

Sportsnet/NHL Network (for American viewers): Live stream

TSN (Canadian viewers only): Live stream

You also can follow along online with NESN.com’s trade deadline live blog. Additionally, NESN will air “NHL Trade Deadline Special LIVE” at 3:15 p.m. ET, following coverage of the Boston Red Sox’s spring training opener against Boston College.

Thumbnail photo via Perry Nelson/USA TODAY Sports Images