Dikembe Mutombo Earns Finger Wag With Premature NBA Draft Lottery Tweet

by on Tue, May 17, 2016 at 6:38PM

The 2016 NBA Draft Lottery doesn’t happen until 8 p.m. ET on Tuesday night, but does Dikembe Mutombo already know the winner?

The Hall of Famer tweeted congratulations to the Philadelphia 76ers on getting the No. 1 pick in the upcoming NBA draft hours before the lottery. He quickly deleted the tweet but not before 76ers center Joel Embiid posted a screen shot.

Before you shout conspiracy, though, Mutombo said it was an honest mistake in a followup tweet.

