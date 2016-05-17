Dikembe Mutombo Earns Finger Wag With Premature NBA Draft Lottery Tweet

The 2016 NBA Draft Lottery doesn’t happen until 8 p.m. ET on Tuesday night, but does Dikembe Mutombo already know the winner?

The Hall of Famer tweeted congratulations to the Philadelphia 76ers on getting the No. 1 pick in the upcoming NBA draft hours before the lottery. He quickly deleted the tweet but not before 76ers center Joel Embiid posted a screen shot.

Before you shout conspiracy, though, Mutombo said it was an honest mistake in a followup tweet.

Sorry, guys.Got excited about the @sixers odds and got ahead of myself.Still keeping my fingers crossed for tonight. pic.twitter.com/u6bFaNTJml — Dikembe Mutombo (@officialmutombo) May 17, 2016

