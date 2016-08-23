U.S. Takes On, Loses To Germany, U.K., Japan In Car Olympics

Team USA won 46 gold medals in this year’s Summer Oympics, but that didn’t stop Germany, Japan or the U.K. from kicking America’s tail when it comes to cars.

Thanks to YouTube channel Carwow, the four countries were pitted against each other in a car version of the Olympic Games. Although some obvious events, such as water polo and the high dive, were omitted, fans of the Rio Olympics still got to see some dashes, javelin throw and even gymnastics.

Fiat Chrysler’s Jeep SRT-8 represented Team USA, the Caterham 620S represented the U.K., the Honda Civic Type R represented Japan while the BMW M2 represented the Germans.

Considering the SRT was up against some of the best-handling cars around, it seems the U.S. had the cards — or in this case, cars — stacked against it.

The other countries may have shown the U.S. what’s what, but it’s still pretty entertaining to watch the SRT fail miserably in the drift gymnastics event.

