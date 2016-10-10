NFL Week 5 Picks: Buccaneers Vs. Panthers ‘Monday Night Football’ Odds, Analysis, Predictions

Editor’s note: NESN.com’s Mike Cole, Ricky Doyle and Andre Khatchaturian deliver their NFL picks every Thursday of the season, and here’s who they like in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers-Carolina Panthers Week 5 game, with the line from OddsShark.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1-3) at Carolina Panthers (1-3), 8:30 p.m. — no line as of Thursday

Mike: Panthers. If a home game on a Monday night and starting 1-4 — with or without Cam Newton — isn’t enough to get the Panthers out of this slump, nothing will.

Ricky: Panthers. Carolina isn’t as good as last season. Clearly. But Tampa Bay makes too many mistakes — minus-9 turnover differential (second-worst in the NFL) — and Jameis Winston simply hasn’t taken that next step in Year 2.

Andre: Bucs. If Newton doesn’t play, I think the Bucs win. If Newton plays, I’ll still take the Bucs. He seems like he has lost all of his confidence. Winston and his crew are much more talented than whatever the Panthers have offensively.

Thumbnail photo via Jerome Miron/USA TODAY Sports Images