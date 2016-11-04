Watch Chicago Cubs World Series Parade Celebration Online (Live Stream)

This is a party Chicago has waited more than 100 years to throw.

The Cubs are World Series champions, and they’re going to waste little time celebrating on the North Side of the Windy City. The Cubs will take to the streets Friday morning to celebrate the franchise’s first world title since 1908.

The World Series parade rolls through the streets of the Second City at noon ET, and MLB Network has full coverage beginning at 11 a.m. Those who can’t make it to Chicago or who just want to see what a celebration more than a century in the making looks like can watch it below. Your browser does not support iframes.

Thumbnail photo via Patrick Gorski/USA TODAY Sports Images