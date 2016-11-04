NFL Mock Draft 2017: Midseason First-Round Pick Predictions For Every Team

We’re at the midway point of the 2016 NFL season, but unfortunately for fans of some teams, next spring’s NFL Draft is the most exciting thing to read about.

If you support one of those disappointing teams, we’re here to help.

The upcoming draft doesn’t have a can’t-miss quarterback prospect — sorry, Cleveland Browns — but there’s plenty of elite defensive skill and depth throughout the first round, especially among defensive backs. We might see as many as 10 defensive backs taken in Round 1.

Here’s our first 2017 mock draft.

1. Cleveland Browns: Myles Garrett, DE, Texas A&M

2. San Francisco 49ers: Deshaun Watson, QB, Clemson

3. Chicago Bears: Jabrill Peppers, S, Michigan

4. Jacksonville Jaguars: DeShone Kizer, QB, Notre Dame

5. Carolina Panthers: Jonathan Allen, DL, Alabama

6. New York Jets: Derek Barnett, DE, Tennessee

7. Indianapolis Colts: Leonard Fournette, RB, LSU

8. San Diego Chargers: Malik McDowell, DL, Michigan State

9. Miami Dolphins: Quincy Wilson, CB, Florida

10. Tennessee Titans (from Los Angeles): Tim Williams, DE, Alabama

11. Baltimore Ravens: Gareon Conley, CB, Ohio State

12. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Reuben Foster, LB, Alabama

13. New Orleans Saints: Jamal Adams, S, LSU

14. Arizona Cardinals: Marshon Lattimore, CB, Ohio State

15. Cincinnati Bengals: Mike Williams, WR, Clemson

16. Buffalo Bills: Malik Hooker, S, Ohio State

17. Tennessee Titans: Teez Tabor, CB, Florida

18. Detroit Lions: Dalvin Cook, RB, Florida State

19. Washington Redskins: Takkarist McKinley, DE, UCLA

20. Pittsburgh Steelers: Ryan Ramczyk, OT, Wisconsin

21. New York Giants: Dan Feeney, G, Indiana

22. Green Bay Packers: Cam Robinson, OT, Alabama

23. Cleveland Browns (from Philadelphia): Mitch Trubisky, QB, North Carolina

24. Atlanta Falcons: Jourdan Lewis, CB, Michigan

25. Houston Texans: Zach Cunningham, LB, Vanderbilt

26. Seattle Seahawks: Jarrad Davis, LB, Florida

27. Kansas City Chiefs: Carl Lawson, DE, Auburn

28. Oakland Raiders: Solomon Thomas, DE, Stanford

29. Denver Broncos: Justin Evans, S, Texas A&M

30. Philadelphia Eagles (from Minnesota): Christian McCaffery, RB, Stanford

31. Dallas Cowboys: Cordrea Tankersley, CB, Clemson

32. New England Patriots: Marquis Haynes, LB, Ole Miss

