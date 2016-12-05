Manager John Farrell’s 2018 Contract Option Is Picked Up By Red Sox

John Farrell is part of the Boston Red Sox’s plans beyond next season.

The Red Sox announced Monday that they have exercised their 2018 contract option on Farrell, who has led Boston to a 339-309 record in four seasons as the club’s manager.

The Red Sox won the World Series in Farrell’s first season in charge in 2013 before falling into last place in the American League East in both 2014 and 2015. Boston rebounded to win a division title in 2016, though, and Red Sox president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski clearly has confidence in Farrell’s ability to guide the organization’s talented core back to championship glory.

Farrell, 54, finished fourth in BBWAA American League Manager of the Year voting this past season after helping the Red Sox finish with a 93-69 regular-season record. Boston lost in the American League Division Series to the eventual AL champion Cleveland Indians.

The 2017 season will be Farrell’s ninth overall in the Red Sox organization, as he spent four years as Boston’s pitching coach from 2007 through 2010.

