Cris Cyborg Vacates Invicta Belt, Calls Out Germaine de Randamie In Video

Cristiane “Cyborg” Justino is healthy, cleared by U.S. Anti-Doping Agency and ready for her first title shot in the UFC.

The Brazilian MMA star posted a video on YouTube on Friday to announce she is vacating her Invicta FC title and called out UFC women’s featherweight champion Germaine de Randamie to a title fight at UFC 214 in California.

The 31-year-old wasn’t able to fight in the inaugural UFC women’s featherweight title bout at UFC 208 in February due to health issues as she tried to recover from competing at 140 pounds in September. Instead, it was de Randamie who fought and defeated Holly Holm to capture the belt.

“After her victory, GDR at 145 pounds, the UFC determined that she will be the No. 1 contender for my title belt,” Cyborg said in the video. “I’m healthy now and I’m strong, and I really want to show my fans why I’m still 10 years undefeated at 145 pounds.”

Cyborg has yet to lose since her professional debut and has won the Strikeforce and Invicta belts during her undefeated run. Since there was no featherweight division in the UFC until this year, Cyborg didn’t make her UFC debut until May 2016. She easily won two catchweight bouts at 140 pounds against Leslie Smith and Lina Lansberg.

However, despite being the No.1 pound-for-pound female fighter in ESPN’s UFC rankings, Justino faced controversy when she was investigated by USADA for a possible drug-test violation in December. Her name was cleared when USADA gave her a Therapeutic Use Exemption in February.

Justino is now eligible to fight again, but will likely have to wait until de Randamie recovers from a hand injury to get a title shot.

“July 29th, the UFC will be in south California, and I would like to fight in my backyard in America in Anaheim, California,” Cyborg said. “So, Germaine, I hope your hand is healthy enough to accept my challenge.”

Watch Cyborg’s full video below.

Thumbnail photo via Jason Silva/USA TODAY Sports Images